Four managers that could replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus

The writing is on the wall for Andrea Pirlo, it is hard to see how he can survive and still be the club manager at the start of next season.

If Juve does make top four and win the Coppa Italia then maybe he will have bought himself some more time but even that may not be enough after a season of inconsistency and poor results.

Juve is a huge club, known all over the world and it cannot afford for its brand to be damaged, and losing games to the likes of Benevento is simply unacceptable.

The idea that they fail to qualify for next seasons Champions League should be unthinkable but it is now a real scenario that must be faced and the consequences will be far-reaching. For starters, it is highly likely that Ronaldo would leave and he may not be the only one.

If the season ends in that sort of failure then it is almost certain that Pirlo will be held responsible and rightfully so.

Therefore, the time is ripe to discuss potential replacements and it would need to be a high profile name that can rebuild the team and brand and take the club back to where it belongs, among the elite of Italian and European football.

Here are four options that fit that profile.

Max Allegri

Maybe not the most popular choice and they do say never go back but this man is proven at the club, he was a winner and he will know exactly what is required to take Juventus back to the pinnacle of Italian football.

Zinedine Zidane

A proven winner at Real Madrid and also a manager that Ronaldo would probably stay for even without Champions League football next season but there are a lot of variables to consider with the Frenchman, including whether he wants a sabbatical or not.

Diego Simeone

A very pragmatic manager but also a very successful one at Atletico Madrid and he may well be looking for a change of scenery next season.

Simone Inzaghi

The Lazio manager could be on his way to Tottenham but given a choice you have to think he would choose Juve over the English side. Inzaghi has done well with a decent but not incredible squad. Has proven to be consistent in the last few years and has a clear footballing vision.

There are many other managers that can be thrown into the mix, however, the four above represent coaches with the know-how to take Juve back to the top and the chances are that a new manager will be required in the not so distant future.