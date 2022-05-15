Four other clubs battling Juventus for Premier League star

Gabriel Jesus’ future at Manchester City is now very much in doubt after they signed Erling Haaland.

Before landing the Norwegian, City has been playing without a striker for much of the time and it hasn’t been a problem.

In recent weeks, Jesus started getting chances to play for them and he has been in good form.

The Brazilian has attracted the attention of Juventus and several other clubs who hope to add him to their squad by the end of this season.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only club monitoring him. Tuttojuve claims Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and Inter Milan are also keen on his signature.

These clubs are some of the finest in Europe and they have the money to add him to their squad.

Some of them are also more successful than the Bianconeri recently, but Juve remains convinced they can win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Jesus has shown his quality in recent weeks and he looks like a player that can score many goals for us.

The former Palmeiras man is one of the best players in the City team and he would not want to return to a bench role next season.

However, Juve will also have to convince him there would be chances for him to play, considering that Dusan Vlahovic is our main striker now.