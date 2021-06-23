Four other teams competing with Juventus for 21-year-old Verona star

Juventus has had their eyes on young Verona defender, Matteo Lovato since last season and it seems they have to act fast to get their man.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the important players at Verona and played in 24 Serie A games for them last season.

His fine form has caught the attention of the Bianconeri who are trying to sign as many young talents as they can possibly get.

Juve has watched him including in games against them last season and he looks the real deal.

They have to move fast in securing his signature if they are serious about signing him as Corriere di Verona via Calciomercato reports that they are not the only club looking to sign him.

The report names four other Serie A clubs who have been monitoring him and are also waiting for the right time to make a move for him.

The report says he is also a transfer target for AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli in this transfer window.

He might struggle for a game time if he joins Juve now, but they can send him out on loan to another club after signing him.