Igor Tudor is confident that he can make a significant impact at Juventus before the end of the season after taking over from Thiago Motta. The Croatian is fully aware of the challenges his predecessor faced and understands that he, too, may struggle to get the best out of the squad in such a short period.

Certain players have yet to reach their full potential at the club, and Tudor will need to make key decisions regarding their roles in the team. Managing these individuals effectively could determine whether Juventus secure a top-four finish.

Teun Koopmeiners

One of the most closely watched players under Tudor’s management will be Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutch midfielder arrived in Turin with high expectations but has yet to live up to them. Fans and pundits alike will be eager to see whether the new manager can unlock his potential. However, given the limited time Tudor has, finding Koopmeiners’ ideal position within the team could prove challenging.

Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz’s integration into the squad could also present a dilemma. There is a strong possibility that he and Koopmeiners prefer to play in the same role, which may force Tudor into a difficult decision. If Koopmeiners proves to be the better fit for the system, Luiz may struggle to secure regular playing time, making his adaptation to the team even more complicated.

Dusan Vlahovic

For Dusan Vlahovic, this period could be his final opportunity to prove himself at Juventus. The Serbian striker has already endured difficulties under two different managers, and Tudor will be eager to help him rediscover his best form. However, there are no guarantees that Vlahovic will flourish under the new regime, and his future at the club may depend on his performances in the coming weeks.

Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah has been deployed in multiple positions since joining Juventus, but he now faces another challenge: impressing a new manager. With Nicolo Savona and Andrea Cambiaso considered the preferred wing-backs, Weah’s place in the team is uncertain. Tudor may struggle to find a defined role for him, further complicating his prospects at the club.

With only a few matches remaining in the season, Tudor has limited time to implement his ideas and elevate the team’s performance. His ability to manage these key players effectively will play a crucial role in determining whether Juventus can secure Champions League qualification.