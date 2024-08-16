Weston McKennie is drawing interest from several Premier League clubs after being deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are eager to offload the American, who has just one year remaining on his current deal, and he has been actively searching for a new club.

Juventus is determined to move him on in this transfer window, so the recent interest comes as welcome news.

Although McKennie had been linked with a potential move to MLS, he is reportedly keen on remaining in Europe.

His previous stint in the Premier League was underwhelming, as he struggled during his loan spell at Leeds United in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Despite this, McKennie may get another opportunity to prove himself in England’s top flight. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, he is now on the radar of four Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, and Southampton are all reportedly interested in signing him and are expected to make moves during the final weeks of the transfer window.

Juve FC Says

McKennie knows he will lose so much if he does not play football for a year and in the coming weeks, he might become serious about leaving Juve.