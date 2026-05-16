Federico Gatti has been linked with a summer move away from Juventus, and the defender could end up in the Premier League, where several clubs are reportedly interested in signing him ahead of next season.

The Italian remains an important figure in the dressing room and is regarded as one of the leaders within the squad, but he has not been playing regularly, and Luciano Spalletti appears to trust other defenders more consistently in key matches.

Juventus are expected to make changes to their squad at the end of the campaign, and Gatti could be among the players allowed to leave when the transfer window reopens. The Bianconeri are believed to be considering several adjustments to improve the balance of the team and create room for new additions.

Premier League clubs monitoring Gatti situation

Interest from England has continued to grow in recent weeks, with a number of Premier League clubs following the defender closely as they assess potential defensive reinforcements for the upcoming season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Everton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Fulham are all interested in signing Gatti, with each club monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

The growing attention from England could increase the likelihood of a transfer, particularly if Juventus decide that selling him would help raise funds for new signings.

At least one of the interested clubs could make a serious approach at the end of the season as they look to strengthen their squads before the new campaign begins.

Juventus weighing up possible summer departure

Although Juventus would prefer to keep experienced players within the squad, Gatti is reportedly not viewed as indispensable compared to some other members of the team.

That situation could make negotiations easier if a suitable offer arrives from the Premier League during the summer.

The defender still has strong qualities and valuable Serie A experience, but Juventus appear open to evaluating their options as they continue planning for the future under Luciano Spalletti ahead of another demanding season.