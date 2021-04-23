Four Premier League players Juventus should target in the summer

Following the collapse of the European Super League, it has become apparent that the top teams in Europe are struggling financially and desperately so.

Juventus is one of those teams that are in a hole and that means that if they are to stay competitive next season they will have to be clever in the transfer market, both in terms of transfer fees and wages.

One thing is for sure, due to their downturn in form and financial struggles they will probably be a decent price to regain the Scudetto. However, they would still need to win silverware for that to occur and that is where making the right decisions in the transfer market comes in.

Inter Milan, who are almost certain to win Serie A this season, has led the way with Premier League imports with a mix of expensive signings like Romelu Lukaku, bargains in Christian Eriksen and experienced cheap options like Ashley Young.

Juventus can replicate that but must avoid splashing out ridiculous wages, for example, £400k a week on Aaron Ramsey. There is no point landing free signings with those sort of wage commitments attached.

So, what we are looking for is low wages, low transfer fees, highly talented players and experienced heads.

Fernandinho

The Brazilian may be 35-years-old, however, he has continued to play an integral part in Manchester City’s dominance of the English game and with his winning mentality, he is very likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot. He may not have that many seasons left in him but he can definitely do a good job for at least one more season. He is free and at his age, his wages will not be too steep.

Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi was touted as the next big thing when he joined Chelsea but it never quite worked out for him and he has since been shipped out on loan to Crystal Palace. The 27-year-old has not set the world alight with the Eagles and it could be that the Premier League and their intensity style of play is not for him. He did far better at Marseille and if he can regain that sort of form, he would be a huge asset. He would also be available for free in the summer and is not in a position to demand a large wage.

Erik Lamela

The Tottenham winger is set to call time on his career in England and return to Italy, where he impressed with Roma. He, therefore, comes with Serie A experience, he can be inconsistent but also has moments of brilliance in him. He would probably cost in the region of £10 million and at 29, may command a decent wage but certainly one far less than most Premier League players at his level. It should also be noted that Juve has been linked with the Argentine previously.

Danny Rose

Another Tottenham player and he will be free. He is not even in the Spurs squad this season after falling out with the club but it must be remembered that he was England’s left-back before then, he has electric pace and is not yet over the hill at 30. He could do a very decent job for Juve.

Conclusion

There are many more to consider but these four are all very attainable, their combined wages would probably be less than that of Ramsey and they would bring experience, hunger and a different dimension to the club.