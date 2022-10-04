Four reasons why Allegri can still believe in Juventus comeback

While the campaign started on a disastrous note, Max Allegri still insisted on his ability to turn Juve’s fortunes upside down.

Prior to the international break, the club hit rock bottom with an embarrassing defeat at Monza. However, the Bianconeri rebounded in the weekend with a confident win over Bologna.

Now whether this victory will help kickstart a revival or not remains to be seen, but perhaps the manager does have genuine causes to believe in a comeback.

In his column for la Gazzetta dello Sport, Marco Guidi enlists four reasons that can prompt a restoration in Turin.

The first is the team’s solid decent defensive stats. The Bianconeri have only conceded five goals in eight league fixtures, as Gleison Bremer and Leonardo Bonucci are beginning to form a solid partnership at the back.

The second reason is Adrien Rabiot’s return, since he remains a pupil of the Tuscan tactician. Allegri has often praised the Frenchman for his engine, and his return could add some composure to the middle of the park.

Then we have Arek Milik’s impact. The Polish striker has proven to be a great addition to the starting lineup, racking up goals left and right, while taking some of the burden off Dusan Vlahovic’s shoulders.

Finally, the standings suggest that Juventus are still capable of catching up with the teams ahead of them in the standings, especially with other top sides like Milan and Inter wasting points as well.