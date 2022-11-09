Four reasons why Juventus can still believe in Scudetto

Following an abysmal start of the season, fans and observers alike wrote off Juventus, and understandably so. After all, the Bianconeri looked hallow, lifeless and unable to earn results even against the smallest of opponents.

However, a recent domestic emergence saw the club climbing to the fifth place in the table.

At the moment, a Top Four finish is in the Old Lady’s shooting range, but la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) suggests that the team might be able to reach a higher objective.

The pink newspaper offers four reasons why Juventus can still dream of clinching the Scudetto title by the end of the season.

The first one is the newly-found solidity at the back. As evidenced during the Derby d’Italia clash, Bremer and Danilo in particular can help the club in rebuilding the old fortress. Juventus currently have the best defense on paper in Serie A, with only seven goals conceded.

Then we have the emergence of young players (Miretti, Fagioli, Iling-Junior and Soulè) who have been able to add both quality and depth to the squad.

The third reason is the return of Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria (and Paul Pogba in January), so we will finally be able to witness the “real Juventus”, as Max Allegri has been forced to operate with a depleted squad.

Finally, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot have been performing admirably in the middle of the park. This partnership could prove to be key for the club’s success.