Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba raised several eyebrows by announcing his desire to stay at Juventus in a controversial new interview. The Frenchman even claimed he’s willing to accept a pay cut to remain at Continassa after having his doping ban reduced from four years to 18 months, making him eligible to play by March 2025.

These statements sent shockwaves throughout the black-and-white hemisphere, as some of the most reputable sources in Italian football have been expecting the two parties to terminate their contract in the coming weeks.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the situation remains the same despite what the 31-year-old mentioned regarding his future. In other words, Pogba is still widely expected to leave Juventus.

The pink newspaper mentions four valid reasons why an exit is still on the cards. First, the Bianconeri are looking to break away from their past, as evidenced by the departures of Federico Chiesa, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot and Wojciech Szczesny. Moreover, the club wants to start a new era with Thiago Motta, and Pogba simply doesn’t have a place in the coach’s plans.

The third reason is related to the budget, as the Turin-based giants have been working tirelessly on reducing their wage bill by getting rid of their highest earners. Finally, Pogba’s physical condition remains a major concern.

Therefore, the management is still seeking a bilateral agreement with the player’s entourage. The two parties have been in talks for several weeks now. Nevertheless, if they fail to find an accord, Juventus still have an important card in hand, as they can trigger a unilateral termination, citing the player’s inactivity over the last 18 months.

In any case, a solution is sought before January to allow the 2018 World Cup winner to find himself a new club in January ahead of his return to action in March.