Four Serie A clubs interested in young Juventus midfielder

Last season, Filippo Ranocchia spent his campaign on loan with Serie B side Vicenza. But despite his impressive performances, the youngster’s contribution couldn’t prevent the club from suffering relegation at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has now returned to Juventus. However, Max Allegri currently possesses an excess of young midfielders at his disposal (most notably Miretti, Fagioli and Rovella).

Therefore, Ranocchia’s chances of earning a spot with the first team are incredibly low. Nevertheless, the Italian’s talent has attracted the interest of at least four Serie A clubs.

According to Sportitalia via Calciomercato, Hellas Verona, Salernitana and Sampdoria are all keeping tabs on Ranocchia. However, Torino have emerged as the favorites to win the race in recent hours.

Despite being the Old Lady’s crosstown rivals, Juventus have been able to conduct business with Torino in recent years. Last campaign, Rolando Mandragora and Marko Pjaca played on loan with the Granata.

Juve FC say

While the source doesn’t mention a formula, we hope that Ranocchia doesn’t leave Juventus on a permanent basis.

The midfielder has been displaying so much promise whether during his time in Turin or away on loan.

So unless Federico Cherubini ends up using the youngster as an exchange pawn in a massive transfer (Bremer, perhaps?) he should only leave the Allianz Stadium on a temporary loan deal where he can gain some vital Serie A experience.