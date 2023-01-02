Due to the complicated economic situation, Juventus will most likely resort to their old habit come summer: pouncing in on the most coveted free agents on the market.

As we all know, this strategy doesn’t always pay dividends, but the trick is to identify the suitable options who would fit the mold.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus could end up pursuing four soon-to-be free agents in the summer of 2023.

The first name on the list is Alex Grimaldo who will most probably leave Benfica once his contract expires at the end of the season. The Spaniard has cemented himself as one of the most impressive left-backs in Europe, which is exactly what the Bianconeri need.

Alternatively, the Italians could end up on the heels of Raphael Guerreiro who has build a strong reputation for himself during his time at Borussia Dortmund. The Portuguese is 29-years-old and is a more experienced alternative for Grimaldo.

On another note, both Juventus and Inter are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling’s situation in the capital. While the veteran defender is negotiating a possible renewal with Roma, he could be swayed away by a more lucrative offer.

Finally, Marcus Thuram will definitely be one of the most sought-after free agents in the summer. But while Juventus are monitoring the situation, Bayern Munich and Inter could be the favorites to land the Frenchman’s services.