Arthur Melo has found himself sidelined at Juventus this season, with the Bianconeri deeming him surplus to requirements. The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to find a place in the team, especially under manager Thiago Motta, who did not give him a chance to prove his worth. Despite a successful loan spell last season, Arthur’s future at Juventus became increasingly uncertain, and he was informed that he would need to find a new club.

Arthur’s lack of playing time at Juventus comes after his move to Barcelona, where he initially made a name for himself in Europe. However, since his move to Juventus, things have not gone as planned. Although he showed promise during his loan spell, no clubs were willing to sign him permanently, leaving him with no clear future at the club. As the January transfer window approaches, it is clear that Arthur is eager for a fresh start, and Juventus is equally keen on parting ways with him.

According to Il Bianconero, four La Liga clubs are showing interest in Arthur’s services ahead of the winter transfer window. Valencia, Real Betis, Sevilla, and Villarreal are all reportedly considering signing the midfielder for the second half of the season. For Arthur, the priority will likely be finding a team where he can guarantee more game time and re-establish himself as a key player.

Despite his lack of opportunities in Turin, Arthur is still regarded as a talented midfielder with the ability to influence a match. A move to Spain could be just what he needs to revive his career and showcase his skills once again. Juventus will be hoping that one of the interested Spanish clubs will meet their terms, allowing Arthur to leave and find a new home where he can get back to his best.