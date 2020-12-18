Four teams want Juventus target, one has already opened contact

There are four teams in the race for Houssem Aouar and Juventus will have to be very aware of at least one of them.

Calciomercato says that Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG all want to sign the 22-year-old and it is the French champions that the Bianconeri needs to keep an eye on.

This is because they have already opened talks with Lyon for the signature of the Frenchman.

PSG, just like Juve likes to take all the best talents in their domestic league and their players reportedly want to play with him too.

Arsenal was keen to sign him in the last transfer window and they only missed out on his signature because they would not meet Lyon’s price.

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane admires Aouar and he would like to manage him, and the midfielder sees the French legend as his hero.

The Bianconeri got to see how good he is when he helped Lyon knock them out of the Champions League last season.

They have remained one of the top teams in Europe, but under Andrea Pirlo, their midfield has been stagnant.

The former midfielder inherited a team that has lost the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic and he has to rebuild it now, Aouar would be a solid addition.