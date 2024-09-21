Juventus has made a good start to both their domestic and European campaigns, and their fans are eager for the team to remain in the Serie A title race until the end of the first half of the season.

Thiago Motta has done a fine job with the squad, which continues to improve as the new signings settle in.

Juve is unbeaten in four league games and has yet to concede a goal, making for an impressive start.

Their form should continue to improve as the season progresses and the players gain more confidence in the new system.

Juventus vs Lazio 19th October

Juve hosts Lazio in mid-October for another tough fixture, as the Rome club always relishes a match against Juve.

Lazio has not been spectacular this season, but they have performed well so far and will fancy their chances against the Bianconeri.

Lazio won the last meeting between the two clubs in the Italian Cup semi final and has won three of the last five encounters between them.

Inter Milan vs Juventus 27th October

This is the biggest game on the Italian football calendar, and not much needs to be said. However, Juve’s result in this match could reveal whether they are truly ready to challenge for the Serie A title.

Inter are the defending champions and the favourites for most, having gone unbeaten in the last four competitive meetings between the two clubs.

However, Juventus won at Inter last year and will be eager to repeat that result in this fixture.

Juventus vs Torino 9th November

Juventus has always managed to either win or avoid defeat in the Turin derby against Torino, but it’s still a derby for a reason, and it will be one of the trickiest games the Bianconeri face this year.

Juve has had a strong start to the season, but after four games, they are level on points with Torino.

The Bianconeri could pull ahead soon, but this game will be a tough challenge for them.

AC Milan vs Juventus 23rd November

Juve will face AC Milan in what we believe will be their final major league challenge of 2024, and it’s a fixture the Bianconeri must win.

By this stage, we will know whether they remain in the title race or have to settle for a top-four finish.

However, regardless of their position in the table, a win at AC Milan would boost Juve’s confidence going into the second half of the season.