Frabotta a step away from joining one of his suitors

Gianluca Frabotta is set to join Atalanta after being linked with a move to Genoa for much of this summer.

The 22-year-old joined Juventus from Bologna in 2019 and they promoted him to their first-team squad last season.

He was the backup to Alex Sandro in the 2020/2021 campaign as the Bianconeri struggled to finish the campaign inside the top four.

The departure of Andrea Pirlo could mean he doesn’t feature for the Juventus first team again as much as he did last season.

He is now set to continue his career at Atalanta after Genoa moved for another player.

Calciomercato says he had been very close to a move to Genoa, but they have signed Stefano Sabelli instead and he will now join up with another club.

Atalanta has been in talks with Juventus over signing him and the report claims that the talks are making good progress.

If things continue to move smoothly, the defender could be announced as a new La Dea player in the next few days.

Frabotta made 15 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri last season and scored a goal for them, but it came in a Copa Italia match against SPAL.