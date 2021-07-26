Frabotta may have missed out on a move to Atalanta

Atalanta had appeared very close to completing the transfer of Gianluca Frabotta from Juventus and the left-back even rejected an approach from Genoa to choose them.

However, things have changed in the last few hours, with La Dea now turning their attention towards Parma’s Giuseppe Pezzella.

It initially started as a rumour, but Tottomercatoweb is reporting now that they are advancing in their bid to sign the former Udinese left-back.

The report says Pezzella is expected to join them soon on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

There are several conditions attached to the potential transfer including Atalanta making the Champions League again and Pezzella making a certain number of appearances before the deal is made permanent.

This development means Frabotta may have missed out on joining La Dea, but the report claims that there is still a chance of him joining them, but that would depend on the future of Robin Gosens.

If the German is sold, Atalanta would likely return for him, but if the Euro 2020 star remains, Frabotta’s future might be at another club.

Andrea Pirlo trusted the youngster last season with several minutes, but Massimiliano Allegri might decide to go for experience instead and that would not play in Frabotta’s favour.