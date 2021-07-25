Frabotta rejects Genoa and edges closer to Atalanta

Gianluca Frabotta is edging closer to a move to Atalanta where he would serve as a deputy to the impressive Robin Gosens.

The young Juventus left-back was a prominent member of their first-team squad last season with Andrea Pirlo trusting him in some matches.

However, with Juve looking to refresh their squad, they have decided to cash in on him.

He has interest from Atalanta and Genoa, but it seems La Dea has won the race for his signature with Calciomercato reporting that he has rejected the approach from Genoa.

The report says the Champions League campaigners have reached an agreement with the 22-year-old.

He will join them on loan and both clubs are now in talks to iron out the last details of the transfer.

Atalanta’s technical director, Giovanni Sartori is reportedly in serious talks with his counterpart at Juventus to get the deal over the line.

The left-back was left out of Juve’s preseason game against Cesena yesterday after turning up late for a training session.

They punished him alongside Nicolò Fagioli and Alessandro Di Pardo and Atalanta will hope it isn’t an issue that they will have to deal with if he joins them.