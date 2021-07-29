Frabotta saga takes new twist with another Serie A side tipped to sign the left-back

After emerging to the scene last season with a promotion to the first team, Gianluca Frabotta is enduring a confusing summer to say the least.

The left-back is currently training with Juventus in the their pre-season retreat, but he’s been tipped to leave Turin since the beginning of the transfer market. Nonetheless, the Italian’s next destination has been the main issue.

The 22-year-old was initially tipped to join Genoa during the early stages of the summer, however, Atalanta then emerged as the favorites to land him.

But for one reason or another, the Orobici opted against finalizing the deal, instead deciding to pursue Parma’s Giuseppe Pezzella.

Luckily for the former Bologna man, he still hasn’t run out of suitors just yet, as another Serie A club is now reportedly close to his signature.

According to ilBianconero, Hellas Verona are about to secure the services of Frabotta, with the deal being in advanced stages.

The source believes that the transfer will be on an initial loan, with the Gialloblu getting the right to redeem him on permanent basis, which would also become an obligation if certain conditions were to be met.

The Azzurrini star joined the Old Lady in 2019, and after spending one year with the U-23 squad, former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo handed him a promotion to the first team at the beginning of last season, where he acted as Alex Sandro’s understudy.

However, Luca Pellegrini returned from his loan spell at Genoa this summer, leaving Frabotta with very little space in Turin.