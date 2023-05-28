Fragile Juventus bid their home supporters farewell with a defeat to Milan

In their final home fixture of the season, Juventus hosted Milan at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady started on a decent note but was unable to rebound after conceding a 40th-minute goal courtesy of Olivier Giroud. The visitors held on to secure a 1-0 win that sealed their Champions League qualification.

Max Allegri started with an adventurous 4-2-3-1 formation, with Angel Di Maria supporting Moise Kean, while Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic took the wings.

Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot operated in the double-pivot, while Juan Cuadrado, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo formed the backline.

While the first half wasn’t the most entertaining, the Bianconeri had the bulk of the chances. Kean led the most dangerous opportunity for the hosts in the first 45 minutes. He tried to feed Kostic with a clever pass, but Di Maria selfishly wasted it.

Yet, it was the Rossoneri who took a surprising lead before halftime when Davide Calabria picked up Olivier Giroud with an exquisite cross. The towering Frenchman rose above Gatti to direct his header past Wojciech Szczesny’s dive.

In the second half, Allegri introduced the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Leandro Paredes and Samuel Iling-Junior, but all the changes were to no avail.

In fact, the performance regressed as the match progressed with the Bianconeri hardly able to create anything noteworthy and the visitors harrying them on counter-attacks.

In the end, Juventus bow out at home in a disappointing fashion befitting of their chaotic campaign.