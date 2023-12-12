France manager Didier Deschamps is feels for Paul Pogba who is enduring the darkest hour of his playing career.

The Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone after the opening match of the season. He has been provisionary suspended while awaiting the final verdict.

The prosecutor has now requested the maximum punishment of a four-year suspension. This would effectively be the final nail in a playing career that suffered a dramatic fall from grace in recent years.

Following an underwhelming spell at Manchester United, the 30-year-old returned to Turin in 2022 with the hopes of restoring his best form.

Nevertheless, his first campaign following his return was plagued by never-ending injury problems.

For his part, France coach Deschamps can only sympathize with his pupil. He feels that his compatriot has suffered enough already, suggesting that the prosecution’s request is too heavy.

“I love all my players but I am sad for what Paul is experiencing,” said the former Juventus player and manager in an interview with Le Parisien via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m not only talking about the most recent events but also for everything he has experienced so far, with the personal problems that have inevitably had consequences on his injuries.

“This is too much for one person. But Paul is strong, and has high morale and character. The request from the prosecutor’s office is heavy.

“Paul now risks sitting on the sidelines for years. He had already played little in the last year and a half.”

The Frenchman’s trial could ensue next year between January and February.