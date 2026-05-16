Juventus have several top players, many of whom are expected to feature at the World Cup. National teams have begun releasing their squad lists as preparations for the tournament gather pace.

The Bianconeri are proud to provide players to several national teams and are already preparing for the possibility of losing multiple squad members. However, two of their regular starters are set to miss the competition.

France squad decisions

France is the latest national team to announce its squad for the World Cup, and as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, they have chosen not to include Khephren Thuram and Pierre Kalulu.

Juventus regard both players as important members of their squad and have used them regularly throughout the season, but the France coaching staff have opted for alternative selections.

The decision suggests that other players are currently rated higher for international duties, with the coaching staff believing they may have a greater impact during the tournament.

Implications for Juventus squad planning

Thuram has experienced injury problems in recent weeks, which may have influenced the decision, although several other notable players were also left out of the squad, including Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid and Manu Kone of AS Roma.

This outcome means that the players involved will have additional time to rest and recover ahead of the next campaign, allowing them to return for pre-season training in improved condition.

For Juventus, the situation offers a mixed outcome, as they will lose some internationals to the tournament but also benefit from key players remaining available and physically refreshed.

The club will now continue monitoring international selections closely as they prepare for squad preparation during the tournament period.

Juventus must also assess fitness and availability across the squad to ensure stability once the World Cup concludes and domestic competition resumes.

This situation highlights the balance between international duty demands and club-level planning for Juventus moving forward.