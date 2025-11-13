France head coach Didier Deschamps has given Khephren Thuram a belated call-up following Eduardo Camavinga’s injury.

The Juventus midfielder made two appearances for the Les Bleus during the previous international break, including one as a starter. However, he was originally left out of the squad this time around.

This was potentially due to the Bianconeri’s inconsistent form, which led to Igor Tudor’s sacking, or perhaps because of the player’s physical struggles in recent weeks.

Khephren Thuram joins France squad

In any case, Thuram eventually ended up receiving a call-up to fill in for Camavinga. The versatile Real Madrid midfielder suffered a hamstring injury, which forced him out of the squad.

Khéphren Thuram appelé en équipe de France 🇫🇷

Touché aux ischios Eduardo Camavinga est amoindri avant France – Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5gJ5bZ76tC — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) November 12, 2025

The two-time world champions will host Ukraine at the Parc des Princes in Paris, in the hopes of booking their place in the 2026 World Cup. Their final qualifier will be against Azerbaijan away from home.

Thuram’s late arrival might prevent him from starting in this evening’s contest against Ukraine, but he’s more likely to play a prominent role in the upcoming fixture.

In the meantime, Luciano Spalletti will have to do without another player during the international break. Ten Juventus players had already left Turin earlier this week.

Thuram joins 10 other Juventus players on international duty

The list includes Manuel Locatelli and Andrea Cambiaso who joined the Italian national team. The Azzurri will also be in action on Thursday, taking on Moldova away from home.

Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic will represent Serbia, while Lois Openda (Belgium), Kenan Yildiz (Turkiye), Vasilije Adzic (Montenegro), Francisco Conceicao (Portugal) and Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) will also participate in the European World Cup qualifiers.

Finally, Jonathan David will be looking to extend his goal-scoring record for Canada, who will play Ecuador in a friendly on Thursday night.