France manager has his say on the form of Juventus man

Adrien Rabiot has emerged as one of the key players for Juventus this season.

This comes after the Frenchman had struggled under the management of Maurizio Sarri in his first season in Turin in the last campaign.

The midfielder had joined the Bianconeri from PSG on a free transfer, but he hadn’t played football for around six months as he was frozen out of the French champions first team before the end of his last campaign with them.

He struggled in his first campaign in Italy, but he has started this season in fine fashion as one of Pirlo’s most trusted men.

His form has also made him one of the key men in the France national team.

Didier Deschamps, his national team manager, has noticed his development and has hailed the role that Juventus has played in the midfielders evolution.

He claimed that Rabiot is now more matured and that he is no longer the same person, before adding that Juve is a team that he has to do what is required to survive.

He said as quoted by Tuttosport: “He has grown a lot. He had some complicated moments after PSG and it was difficult for him to start at Juve. Thanks to him, I can’t say that he is changing but he is no longer the same as before. There is a relationship of trust between us and we continue to confront each other. There is no problem with regard to position, if he plays too low or high, too far to the right or to the left. He has this ability to adapt . ”

He added: “I know which team he plays for – continues Deschamps -. When you are there (at Juve ed) do what they tell you to do. If you refuse to do it, you leave. Maybe at the beginning he did not do enough, but now he is doing it. It is no coincidence that he plays in a club like Juve. He is also very attached to the French national team. The past cannot be erased but we must look forward. He feels he has my trust. If I trust him it is because I believe he should stay in field “.