France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition.

The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club.

The Bianconeri will be represented by several players in the competition, but France has several top midfielders, which means the coach has a lot of work to do in selecting his preferred option.

However, Rabiot’s form at Juve proved too good to ignore and Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps named him in his squad for the competition, according to Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our most in-form players this season and it makes little sense for France to leave him at home.

The absence of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba because of injury means it was almost certain he will be on the plane for the competition.

They will now hope he can translate his form in club football to the international stage and help them retain the trophy they won four years ago.

Rabiot already has 29 caps for his country and has been involved in international football since the U16 level.

He will want to help win this competition for his country again and we expect him to be in fine form.