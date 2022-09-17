Adrien Rabiot has been replaced in the France squad for the upcoming international matches.

The midfielder has been a key player for Juventus and the France national team in the last few seasons.

Although some of the club’s fans struggle to see his importance to the team, he is one of the trusted men of Max Allegri.

The gaffer was probably the happiest when his move to Manchester United broke down in the summer.

He has remained a key part of the underperforming Juve side, but a report on Calciomercato reveals he is struggling with a muscle problem in his left thigh.

The report claims he has now been replaced in the France team for their Nations League games next week by Boubacar Kamara.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear how big the injury is, but Juve will hope he returns to fitness after the break.

The former PSG man is one player the gaffer trusts to deliver his instructions on the field.

However, his absence from these games could make him miss out on the final France squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hopefully, that isn’t the case, and if he returns to form before the competition, they could pick him.