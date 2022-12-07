France striker Giroud praises Rabiot: “We like him a lot”

Since the start of the season, Adrien Rabiot has truly managed to turn the corner. Following three largely disappointing campaigns in Turin, he has finally cemented himself as a vital player for Juventus.

Moreover, his performances for the club has transcended to the French national team. The midfielder is looking to make up for missing out on Les Bleus’ triumphant 2018 campaign by helping them clinch their third World Cup.

The 27-year-old has become an automatic starter in Didier Deschamps’ lineup, especially in the absence of N’Golo Kanté and his Juventus teammate Paul Pogba.

For his part, Olivier Giroud has been another key element for France. The Milan striker has recently broke Thierry Henry’s record to become the all-time scorer for his national team.

Nonetheless, the veteran remains humble and grateful for his teammates, taking the occasions to heap praise on Rabiot.

“We like him a lot,” said Giroud in a reference to the Juventus midfielder as reported by ilBianconero.

“He’s being himself, all smiles. He’s important on the pitch. I see he feels accomplished.

“For us, it’s great to have him available and in-form, especially considering the absences we have in midfield”.

The French will now take on England in the quarterfinals on Saturday in a heated battle that will revive the old rivalry between the two nations.