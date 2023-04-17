Francesco Baldini says the mistake will help Fagioli grow even more

Former Juventus U19 coach Francesco Baldini commented on Nicolo Fagioli’s development and the midfielder’s mistake last night.

Fagioli has emerged as one of the top players in the club this season after a superb breakout season at the Allianz Stadium.

Max Allegri promoted him to the first team at the start of the campaign and he has been growing since then.

The youngster made a mistake that led Sassuolo to score the only goal of the game in Juventus’ 1-0 loss to the Black and Greens.

He cried after being subbed off and Baldini believes that shows the passion he has for the shirt.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I remember another mistake with the Juventus Spring: the goal of the draw against the age of Atalanta was wrong in a time that had expired dramatically.

“He deserves to wear the Juventus shirt. He has shown attachment to keep us so much, and it is in those moments that even more mature. It is from the mistakes that are learned, not from the big games.

“He scored at the crossroads of the poles some time ago ( gol at Lecce ed. ), but what will mature and grow him is yesterday’s mistake.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been an important player for us this term, but the youngster made a silly mistake in that game.

It eventually cost us the points, but he is one player we believe will bounce back from the setback and deliver for the team again.