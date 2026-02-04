Kenan Yildiz has remained one of the most important players in the Juventus team, even though the side no longer relies on him as heavily as it did before Luciano Spalletti became their manager. Despite this shift, the Turkiye star continues to play a significant role and has maintained a high level of performance whenever called upon.

Yildiz has been outstanding since being handed the number 10 shirt and has shown no signs of nerves or hesitation. Juventus remains convinced that he will thrive under the responsibility that comes with such a role, and his performances so far have reinforced the club’s confidence in him. Each time he steps onto the pitch, he demonstrates qualities that suggest he can be trusted to deliver consistently.

Yildiz’s Importance to Juventus

The attacker is widely regarded as a fantastic player capable of leading Juventus to success in the coming season. His ability to influence matches and maintain composure under pressure has made him a key figure within the squad. Even as the team’s tactical approach has evolved, Yildiz continues to stand out through his work rate and technical ability.

However, in recent matches, concerns have emerged regarding the number of minutes he has been required to play. His heavy workload appears to have taken its toll, and this situation played a part in Juventus signing Jeremie Boga during the most recent transfer window. The expectation is that once the new signing is fully up to speed, Yildiz will be able to rest more regularly.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Calls for Rest and Rotation

Francesco Caliari has expressed his desire to see Yildiz given time to recover, believing that the young attacker has been pushed too hard during a demanding period. Speaking as quoted by Tuttojuve, he said, “I hope Boga can get back to full fitness soon, giving Yildiz a break. Lately, every time they look at him, the Turk looks really tired.”

With a hectic season already behind him, there is a growing belief that careful management will be crucial to ensuring Yildiz remains effective for Juventus over the long term.