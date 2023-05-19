Francesco Calvo admits Juventus does not know what they will compete for next season

Juventus remains uncertain about where it will end this season even though they seem very likely to finish the term inside the top four.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to end this campaign as a European champion, but it all ended in Seville last night.

They seem set to finish second on the league table, but they have legal battles to fight, which could see them lose some points.

If they get close to the 15-point deduction they suffered earlier in the season, they will almost certainly not finish inside the top four at the end of the term.

This will affect their plans for next season and the CFO, Francesco Calvo, has admitted there is still uncertainty about the club’s immediate future.

He says via Football Italia:

“The uncertainty over our future, as we still don’t know what competition we will be in next season, is causing some difficulties in a generally fraught campaign.

“We are planning the future with them and fortunately Juventus players are very happy here, so it is easy to dialogue with them.”

Juve FC Says

We could be back in Europa League football from the group stages next season unless we win all our remaining games of the season and the court cases.

These legal uncertainties are affecting our plans for the new campaign and we hope the situation is clarified soon.