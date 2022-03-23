Francesco Calvo rejoins Juventus after his 2015 exit

Francesco Calvo is returning to Juventus, seven years after he left the club in 2015, because of a disagreement with the president. The marketing expert moved to Barcelona before joining AS Roma.

He is now set to make a return to Turin as Maurizio Arrivabene looks to build the club’s off-field structure, as reported by Tutto Sport. They claim he is one of the most respected men in the football circles now and will look to use his expertise and develop the commercial side of Juve.

His disagreement with Andrea Agnelli in 2015 has since been resolved and he has been on the radar of Arrivabene for some time. The Juve CEO has now gotten his man and they will work hand-in-hand to make the club’s brand more marketable.

Juve needs to recover fast from the covid pandemic influenced losses they have suffered recently. One way to achieve that is to boost the club’s finances and Calvo has proven over time he can help them achieve that if he is allowed to work his magic.

Juve FC Says

The losses we have suffered in the last few seasons have been huge and we need to recover fast. They will affect our transfer budgets in the long-term if nothing is done to it soon enough, but we can trust Calvo to get that job done soon.

Luckily, we still have money to strengthen the team and we can always get more by selling some of the struggling players in our squad at the moment.