Juventus faces Empoli this weekend as Serie A football returns, and the Bianconeri will be eager to secure a win.

Juventus has made a strong start to the season, remaining unbeaten after three matches, and they will look to continue this fine form heading into the fixture.

The men in black and white aim to take all three points and will need to be at their best.

While Juventus are the favourites, they must not underestimate Empoli, a team with seemingly nothing to lose.

Empoli will put up a strong fight, and their former player Francesco Caputo has warned that they will play fearlessly in the upcoming match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It will be a great challenge, because two completely different teams will face each other: Empoli, at home, always play their game, they are carefree and can cause problems for their opponents; Juve are a great team and they are proving it even in this period. Thiago Motta, for me, is too good and we are already seeing the fruits of his work. It will not be an easy match for either team”.

Juve FC Says

Empoli will be tough opponents because they have nothing to lose, and we must treat them with as much respect as we would other clubs.