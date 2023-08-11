Former Torino player Francesco Graziani maintains a firm belief that Juventus will consistently remain contenders for the league title, irrespective of the ongoing developments within the club.

Despite experiencing underwhelming performances in the last two seasons and failing to secure any trophies under the guidance of Max Allegri, the Bianconeri have been met with the consequence of exclusion from European competitions for the current season.

In response, Juventus has been diligently working to fortify their squad, demonstrating a strong determination to acquire the right players for their roster.

While certain fans and analysts might not currently view Juventus as a team poised to clinch or effectively compete for the league championship, Graziani holds a differing perspective. He asserts that Juventus is inherently a force to be reckoned with in the title race, regardless of any prevailing scepticism.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Then watch out for Juventus. There is a blasphemy about the black and whites: the one that doesn’t leave to take home the Scudetto. Juventus always fights to win, it’s in their DNA. All teams will have to deal with the Old Lady .”

Juve FC Says

We are rebuilding our team, but it does not take away the fact that we remain one of the most reputable clubs in the country.

We are always a threat to every club and a lack of European football in this campaign could make it easier for us to win the league.