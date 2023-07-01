Francesco Magnanelli is set to join Juventus backroom staff after leaving Sassuolo

After leaving the Black and Greens, Sassuolo legend Francesco Magnanelli is set to join the Juventus backroom staff.

The former midfielder played for Sassuolo for nearly two decades and only retired last year and has remained around the club.

However, he is now set to move to Juve, where he will be a part of Max Allegri’s technical staff, a report on Calciomercato reveals.

A Sassuolo statement via the report reads:

“18 years together. You have been, you are, and you will always be the heart, the history, and the legendary figure of Neroverde. A proud flag that will wave towards infinity. Good luck for your new professional future!”

Juve FC Says

Magnanelli was one of the finest professionals in the game during his playing days and Sassuolo benefited from having him in their squad.

Juve has been a good place for several ex-players to learn to become good coaches and Allegri is one of the best at the business, so the 38-year-old will learn so much in Turin.

He will also give the club some fresh ideas from his time playing for one of the most exciting teams in Serie A.

It remains unclear what specific role he will play at the club, but we trust him to be as dedicated as he was as a player.