There have been growing rumours that Juventus is secretly preparing for a potential managerial change, with Xavi Hernandez allegedly being considered as a candidate to replace Thiago Motta if the latter’s struggles continue. Motta has faced significant challenges in his role as Juventus manager, with the team failing to meet expectations despite having some of the best players in Italy in their ranks. Juventus fans, who are accustomed to seeing their team dominate, are growing frustrated with the underwhelming performances this season.

The men in black and white have improved their squad in recent months, which has increased the pressure on Motta to deliver results. The manager knows he cannot afford to continue underperforming, and with Juventus’ unbeaten run in Serie A now over, the team needs to secure victories to prove they are progressing. A string of draws will no longer suffice to show that the team is improving. With this in mind, the question of whether Xavi could be brought in as a replacement has become a topic of discussion.

Francesco Oppini has weighed in on the rumours, stating that there has been no contact between Juventus and Xavi at this point. According to Oppini, Juventus has no immediate plans to sack Motta, despite the team’s recent struggles. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Xavi has not been contacted by Juventus to date.”

While Xavi’s managerial career has seen some success, including a league title at Barcelona, some believe he would not offer a significant improvement at Juventus, particularly with the current group of players. Many feel that despite his achievements, Xavi might struggle to lead Juventus to a Serie A title (Scudetto) at this stage. The uncertainty around Motta’s future will continue to dominate discussions, but it seems that for now, Juventus is sticking with their current manager.