Juventus have officially confirmed that Igor Tudor will remain in charge as their manager for the remainder of the upcoming season and the following campaign. This decision comes after an unsuccessful attempt to bring Antonio Conte back to the club.

Tudor was appointed earlier in the year to replace Thiago Motta, who had been dismissed in March following a disappointing run of results. Despite receiving backing in the transfer market and being entrusted with a capable squad, Motta failed to deliver performances that met the expectations of the club’s hierarchy.

Juventus Secure Continuity After Managerial Uncertainty

Faced with the risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, Juventus made the decisive move to part ways with Motta and installed Tudor in a bid to stabilise their season. The Croatian successfully guided the club back into Europe’s elite competition, securing a top-four finish and restoring some degree of order at a critical stage.

Initially, the club explored the possibility of finding a more high-profile replacement, which led to speculation over a managerial change once again. However, Juventus have now made a clear commitment to Tudor, signalling their intention to prioritise continuity over a complete overhaul.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

High Hopes for the Club World Cup Under Tudor

The Club World Cup represents Tudor’s first major test as the confirmed manager. Juventus are preparing for the tournament with ambition, and expectations are high for a positive showing. While performances in the final stretch of the season were not a marked improvement over those under Motta, there is a belief within the club that Tudor offers more in terms of leadership and tactical insight.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, pundit Francesco Oppini expressed confidence in the Croatian’s capabilities: “He has more benches than Thiago Motta, he is an upgrade for Juve. We had brought in someone who we hoped would change something but then we went for someone who saved the ship that was sinking.”

Juventus will now look to build momentum under Tudor as they approach the new season, hoping he can exceed expectations and lead the squad to competitive success both domestically and internationally.