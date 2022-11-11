Francesco Oppini makes a surprising revelation about next potential Juventus manager

Sports commentator Francesco Oppini has revealed a piece of stunning news about Juventus’ plans to replace Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri gaffer has led his team to five consecutive league wins now and his job seems safe.

However, some weeks ago, he had been tipped as one of the managers who could get sacked because of his team’s performance.

Juve has been eliminated from the Champions League because of their slow start to the term, but they remain one of the clubs to watch in the league.

When things were tough, Oppini claims the Bianconeri had considered making Napoli boss their next head coach.

Luciano Spalletti has done a good job in Naples and he says Juve considered making him their manager next season.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I throw a bomb on you, not long ago the Bianconeri contacted Luciano Spalletti. Of course, they thought of him, not for the current season, but for the next.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, a manager can only keep his job at Juventus if his team is performing well.

As Allegri’s side struggled earlier, it was understandable that the club pondered replacing him with another gaffer.

However, as he turns things around, we expect him to remain on the bench for a few more seasons.