Francesco Repice discusses Palladino to Juventus rumours

Monza’s Raffaele Palladino is one of the former Juventus players who have been linked with the club’s managerial job as pressure grows on Max Allegri.

Juve has had a tough two seasons under the management of Allegri and change is imminent as the club seeks to return to the top of Italian football.

Several fans and pundits have called for Allegri to be sacked and the return of a former Juve player would be very romantic.

The club experimented with that when Andrea Pirlo managed the side in the 2020/2021 season and he won two trophies.

Journalist Francesco Repice suggests the club tried it before with Pirlo and it was a success.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“How would I see Palladino at Juventus? I wish him to come out and win, but it seems to me that the experiment has already been done with Pirlo, whom I would never have let go because he achieved results. It would be a big leap for Juventus, but we are talking about Juventus, precisely.”

Juve FC Says

Palladino is doing a good job at Monza, but managing Juve is a different ball game and we simply are too big for him.

If Allegri leaves, the club must name a manager that can win trophies for us.