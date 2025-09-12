Juventus has shown noticeable improvement since Igor Tudor assumed managerial responsibilities in March, taking over from Thiago Motta, who had struggled to maintain control of the squad. Although Tudor was not initially the first-choice candidate, his appointment was intended as a stabilising measure to guide the team towards securing a top-four finish before stepping aside.

What began as a temporary solution has evolved into a longer commitment. His impact was significant enough for the Bianconeri to retain him for another season, with the club believing he possesses the qualities required to steer the side towards further success. The management’s decision highlights the growing confidence in his leadership, which has already yielded encouraging results.

A Promising Start under Tudor

The early signs this season have been promising. Juventus began the campaign strongly with two victories from their opening two matches. This positive start has generated momentum, yet their most formidable challenge awaits with an encounter against Inter Milan. The upcoming fixture is widely anticipated to be a defining test of their progress, not only because of the historic rivalry but also because of what is at stake.

Derbies between Juventus and Inter Milan are always fiercely contested, and this occasion is no different. While the men in black and white are determined to secure victory, the difficulty of the contest is well recognised. A win would not only strengthen their position in the league but also reinforce their ambitions of contending for the title. The players and coaching staff alike regard the match as an opportunity to demonstrate that they are genuine contenders for the Italian championship.

Recognition from Former Professionals

Tudor’s approach has not gone unnoticed by figures within Italian football. Francesco Toldo, in particular, has expressed admiration for the direction the manager is taking. As cited by Tuttojuve, Toldo drew a comparison between Tudor and Cristian Chivu, noting, “Tudor? A choice made to give the team personality; he focuses heavily on consistency.”

This endorsement underscores the impact Tudor is already having on the team’s mentality and style. By instilling greater consistency and emphasising personality within the squad, he has provided the Bianconeri with a renewed sense of purpose. The upcoming clash against Inter Milan therefore represents more than a routine fixture; it stands as an important validation of Tudor’s philosophy and a chance to confirm Juventus’s readiness to challenge for top honours.