Nico Paz, Kenan Yildiz and Matias Soule are increasingly recognised as three of the finest young players currently emerging in Serie A, and Juventus take particular pride in having developed two of them. The club decided to sell Soule to AS Roma last season while elevating Yildiz as their latest rising figure within the senior squad. The Turkish attacker is expected to remain at the club for a long period and is reportedly eager to secure a new contract as soon as possible.

Paz, meanwhile, continues to impress at Como. His performances have been a major factor in supporting Cesc Fabregas in his managerial role there, with the midfielder showing an ability to influence matches with notable maturity. Soule, for his part, remains somewhat inconsistent, yet his talent is not in doubt, and Roma remains confident that he will ultimately meet expectations. His ability to produce moments of creativity and unpredictability ensures he stays firmly in the conversation when discussing the most promising young footballers in the league.

Rising Talents in Serie A

Together, Paz, Yildiz and Soule form a trio regarded as some of the most exciting young players to watch in Italian football. Their differing styles and attributes add variety to Serie A’s growing pool of emerging talent. Juventus continue to follow the progress of their former and current youngsters with interest, particularly as their development reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to nurturing quality players. The movement of Soule to Roma and the continual rise of Yildiz demonstrate the competitive environment in which these players are attempting to establish themselves.

The conversation around which of these talents stands out most is becoming increasingly prominent, especially as each continues to gain valuable experience. This discussion recently extended to a notable figure associated with AS Roma, who offered his own assessment of the trio.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Francesco Totti’s View

Francesco Totti was asked to express his preference among Paz, Yildiz and Soule. According to Tuttojuve, he explained, “They’re three completely different players, although I think the number 10s are different. In this context, the one who intrigues me most is Nico Paz. He makes some incredible plays, I see him as mature, responsible, I wouldn’t say he’s in another league, but he’s the kind of player who makes the difference when he’s there.”

Totti’s remarks highlight the individuality of each player while signalling the particularly striking qualities Paz brings to the pitch. His reference to maturity and responsibility suggests a level of readiness that sets Paz apart, even within such a talented group. Across Serie A, the progress of these three players continues to attract significant attention, with each offering a unique contribution to the league’s future potential.