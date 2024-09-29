Francisco Conceição returned to full fitness and scored a goal as Juventus defeated Genoa yesterday. The Portuguese star is thrilled with how he is settling in at the club.

The Bianconeri signed him on loan from FC Porto over the summer, and they had been eagerly awaiting his return after an injury sidelined him early in the season.

He only played a few minutes before getting injured but made his return against Genoa, showing he can be a key contributor to Juventus this season.

Thiago Motta worked hard to bring Conceição into the squad, even after securing the signing of Nicolas González from Fiorentina.

With the FC Porto loanee back in action, Juve now boasts an exciting attack, much to the delight of the fans.

However, Conceição will need time to fully adapt to the demands of his new manager and the team’s system.

Speaking after Juve’s win against Genoa, Conceicao said to Tuttosport:

“I’m very happy with my first goal, I’m very happy. I’m integrating really well into this team.”

Juve FC Says

We need every player in the squad to be at their best in each game, and Conceicao seems mentally prepared for the challenges ahead.

For now, he needs to stay fit and play as many games as possible to gain momentum.