Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao is delighted with his return to Turin, and is now determined to repay the club for the trust placed in him.

The 22-year-old first joined the Bianconeri last season on a dry loan from Porto. He enjoyed a positive start to the season, but then lost his starting place when Thiago Motta was sacked.

Igor Tudor initially considered the Portuguese ill-suited to his 3-4-2-1 system, but the latter eventually won his support. Therefore, the Croatian manager asked the hierarchy to secure Conceicao’s services on a permanent basis, and Damien Comolli succeeded in this task.

Francisco Conceicao wants to be a Juventus protagonist

‘Chico’ was part of the starting lineup that beat Parma last weekend, and unsurprisingly, he has been selected yet again for the away contest against Genoa which kicks off at 18:30 CET.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Following his arrival at the Luigi Ferraris, Conceicao spoke to the press, insisting that he was eager to rejoin Juventus at all costs, and is now determined to prove himself worthy of a prominent role.

I” wanted to stay at Juve, and it’s good that we did everything right,” said the Portugal international in his pre-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“Now I want to prove on the pitch that I deserve this trust, and that I’m worthy of this shirt.”

Francisco Conceicao hails Kenan Yildiz

Conceicao also spoke very highly of his teammate Kenan Yildiz. The two players are playing side-by-side in the attacking-midfielder roles behind Jonathan David.

“Yes, I know Yildiz is a great player. It’s easy to play alongside him, but so is playing with all my other teammates, because we’re a strong team.

“I have a lot of freedom. I like playing, as I always say. Then I have to do my best for the team and follow the instructions the manager gives me.”