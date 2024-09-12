Francisco Conceição is thrilled to have completed his transfer to Juventus and to begin his journey as a key player for the Bianconeri.

Juve signed him on loan from FC Porto after he impressed Thiago Motta during Euro 2024.

Conceição had an outstanding season last year, which earned him a spot in the Portugal squad for the Euros.

The winger showcased his talent with strong performances during his appearances in the tournament, making it difficult for Juventus to resist signing him.

The Bianconeri are excited to have him in their squad and have high expectations for him this season.

Although Conceição is currently injured and will miss Juve’s next match, he is working hard to recover quickly and has shared what Motta has advised him to focus on during his time in Turin.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He told me to enjoy the experience and show my football. That’s what I’ve done trying to help the team. I am still not at my highest level but’ll reach it with time.

“Where I’ll play is up to the coach, and I am ready to help the team in any position. I feel more confident on the right, but I am prepared for anything.”

Juve FC Says

Conceiçao is a fine talent who is exciting to watch, so when he begins to play for us regularly, we expect the team to benefit from his talents.