Juventus fans were thrilled by Francisco Conceição’s debut performance against AS Roma, where he lit up the pitch in the few minutes he played.

However, the FC Porto loanee has not featured since, due to injury.

Juve has been eagerly awaiting his return, especially as their current attacking struggles have made his presence even more desirable.

The Bianconeri are disappointed with Dusan Vlahovic’s form, and ideally, he should be rested for a few games.

But Juve lacks sufficient options to make that happen, and they are simply focused on finding ways to boost their goal-scoring output.

According to Il Bianconero, Conceição could be the solution to their problem, offering Thiago Motta more tactical flexibility.

His pace and trickery make him an ideal option as a second-half substitute, providing the spark needed to break down tired defenses and help Juve secure late victories.

The report also suggests that the FC Porto loanee could allow Motta to move Nicolas Gonzalez into a more central attacking role while Conceição takes over the right wing.

He is nearing full fitness, and Juve is hopeful that once he returns, he will stay fit for an extended period, which could be the key to resolving their attacking woes.

Juve FC Says

Conceicao could be a key man for our team and hopefully he comes back soon and enjoys a run of games.