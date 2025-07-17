Juventus have the opportunity to sign Al-Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie, according to several reports in the Italian media.

The Bianconeri are already negotiating with the Saudi Pro League giants for the potential transfer of Nicolas Gonzalez.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), these talks could extend to include Kessie, as his agents have offered him to the Serie A giants.

Juventus offered the services of Franck Kessie

The Ivorian is no stranger to Serie A, having made a name for himself at Atalanta before sealing a tranfer to Milan in the summer of 2017.

After winning the Scudetto title in the 2021/22 season, the midfielder saw out his contract with the Rossoneri and signed for Barcelona on a free transfer.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old endured an underwhelming campaign in Catalunya, before sealing a transfer to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023.

Kessie is now the club captain of the AFC Champions League winners, but it is claimed that he is no longer considered a key player in the club’s plan. Hence, the Roman newspaper believes this could be the right opportunity for Juventus to strike.

Nevertheless, La Stamp (via IlBianconero) suggests an alternative route for Damien Comolli and Co. The source reveals that Juventus would rather wait for Kessie’s contract to expire a year later before trying to acquire his services as a free agent next summer.

Why Juventus could wait for next year

This would also allow the Bianconeri to negotiate more favourable conditions, as they certainly cannot match the midfielder’s current salary at Al-Ahli, which is circa €15 million.

Nevertheless, the same report notes that the two parties share excellent relationships, so there remains a chance of finding a solution this summer.

It should be noted that Juventus are on the lookout for a new midfielder, as Douglas Luiz is expected to leave, while Weston McKennie’s future remains up in the air.