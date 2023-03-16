Franck Ribery joins the Vlahovic vs Haaland debate

Former Fiorentina attacker Franck Ribery has commented on the comparison between Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic and insists both strikers are different.

Haaland and DV9 are two of the world’s best strikers at the moment as they star for Manchester City and Juventus, respectively.

Haaland is having a much better season and scoring goals for fun in the Premier League, which is supposed to be the toughest in the world.

Vlahovic is struggling to find the back of the net for Juve as regularly as expected and it seems he is at the wrong club.

However, Ribery insists they are different players before praising the Serbian.

The Frenchman says via Football Italia:

“Dusan has different characteristics from Haaland, but he is a top player. And he has great personality. Federico (Chiesa, ed.) and Dusan are my little brothers.

“At Juve, they are facing more pressure. Starting with that of always having to win and score. Federico and Dusan have great potential, quality, and courage.

“They are not afraid of anything. And they work hard in training, as I always advised them in Florence.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a top player and these comparisons are useless because the Serbian is going through a poor spell which is natural.

He will recover and become a top contributor for Juve again, but for now, we just need to support him and stop the comparisons because they are needless.