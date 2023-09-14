AC Milan legend Franco Baresi has weighed in on the Serie A title race for the current season, offering insights into the clubs he believes will contend for the coveted title.

With several teams reinforcing their squads during the recent transfer window and Juventus not participating in European competitions, they have fewer fixtures to focus on in domestic competitions. Juventus, despite a two-season trophy drought, is determined to end that run this campaign.

However, the competition for the Serie A title appears to be intense, with Napoli, AC Milan, and Inter Milan all off to strong starts in the season. The current landscape suggests that this title race will be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

Baresi suggests that certain clubs have made enough strides to be considered potential champions, setting the stage for what promises to be an intriguing and hard-fought Serie A title race.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Scudetto? Inter started strong and have full points like us. Then of course, there are also Napoli and Juventus, it will be a good fight.”

Juve FC Says

This title race should be exciting and the winner would be the club that has worked the hardest to become champions.

We have one of the best squads in the competition now, making us one of the teams to beat, so we must work hard to prove our worth.