Juventus and Inter Milan are locked in a battle to win the Serie A this season.. Juve has performed admirably to remain competitive, even though Inter undeniably boasts a stronger squad.

The Bianconeri also benefit from not participating in European competitions, resulting in a less congested fixture schedule compared to their rivals.

While the Bianconeri are working diligently to secure a top-four finish, their impressive performance in staying in the title race suggests they could contend for the league crown by the end of the campaign.

While many are firmly convinced that Inter holds the advantage as the stronger club, pundit Franco Causio insists that doesn’t mean Juventus shouldn’t dream.

The former winger said on punditry duty, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I like Juve because they are a far-sighted club, which is now focusing on the union between young and old. Inter has something more, but Juve can dream.”

Juve FC Says

We are in the title race, even though that should not be our focus because we will put pressure on our players.

The team has to remain focused on preparing for one opponent at a time.