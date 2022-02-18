Franco Causio is delighted that Vlahovic has inherited his number 7 shirt

Former Juventus star, Franco Causio, is delighted to see the club’s number 7 shirt get passed from one top player to another one.
The Italian who starred for Juventus in the 60s, 70s and 80s has watched as the shirt number gets passed around.
Cristiano Ronaldo wore it until last season and left the club at the start of this campaign.
It was vacant until Dusan Vlahovic inherited it after his January transfer to the Allianz Stadium.
Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever, while Vlahovic is arguably the best striker in Italy at the moment.
It means the shirt is still being given to great players, and Causio is delighted about that.
In a recent interview with Tutto sport, he said: “The saga continues! (laughs) It could become the magic number in Juventina history (laughs). Anyway, I’m happy: so after FC7 and CR7 there is now DV7”
Juve FC Says
Ronaldo scored over 100 goals for Juventus, and he played an important role in the trophies we won with him on the team.
Vlahovic is still very young, but he has more than enough time to emulate the feat of the Portugal star.
He has already started his time at the club well, and we can be confident he would score many more goals for us.
Could we please just stop making the comparison with Ronaldo?
The guy is a whole different player with his own characteristics.
Let him grow into this team and greatness will happen…
ronaldo continues to be the worst signing we have had, and means very, very little to our history and not memorable in a positive light at all, but continues to be the most applauded outside the actual fans using numbers over results. stop this it`s getting very tiresome. greatest number 7 we`ve ever had? Moller was great, Toriccelli was excellent Pessotto, Deschamp, Tardelli, Boniek legendary but my favourite? Di Livio.
Vlahovic is the polar opposite of ronno
1- loved by the fans
2 – wants to be here
3 – plays for the team
4 – plays for the fans
5 – lays for the badge
6 – never gives up or throws tantrums
Vlahovic over ronno every.single.time.