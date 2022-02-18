Franco Causio is delighted that Vlahovic has inherited his number 7 shirt

Former Juventus star, Franco Causio, is delighted to see the club’s number 7 shirt get passed from one top player to another one.

The Italian who starred for Juventus in the 60s, 70s and 80s has watched as the shirt number gets passed around.

Cristiano Ronaldo wore it until last season and left the club at the start of this campaign.

It was vacant until Dusan Vlahovic inherited it after his January transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever, while Vlahovic is arguably the best striker in Italy at the moment.

It means the shirt is still being given to great players, and Causio is delighted about that.

In a recent interview with Tutto sport, he said: “The saga continues! (laughs) It could become the magic number in Juventina history (laughs). Anyway, I’m happy: so after FC7 and CR7 there is now DV7”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo scored over 100 goals for Juventus, and he played an important role in the trophies we won with him on the team.

Vlahovic is still very young, but he has more than enough time to emulate the feat of the Portugal star.

He has already started his time at the club well, and we can be confident he would score many more goals for us.