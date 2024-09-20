The biggest match in Italy this weekend is arguably Juventus’ clash against Napoli, as Antonio Conte returns to the Allianz Stadium.

Both teams are performing well under their new managers and have been tipped to challenge Inter Milan for the Serie A title this season.

Juve is confident they can win the game, and Thiago Motta will use the days leading up to the match to devise a solid plan to outplay their opponents.

However, Conte will be equally motivated to secure a victory against his former club, as he aims to win the Serie A title with a third team. He has already achieved this feat with Juventus and Inter Milan, and he knows that winning such a pivotal game will be crucial for his players’ confidence.

Commenting on the match, pundit Franco Causio believes the outcome will be determined in the midfield battle.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the middle of the field, in my opinion. Napoli has an exceptional midfield: I’m thinking of players like Lobotka or Anguissa. Thiago Motta will have to pull another rabbit out of the hat, as he just did with McKennie, to respond in the best way”.

Juve FC Says

We have the players to win this game, and our boys can win the on-field battles that they face.